School: FCHS

Future plans: Attend Georgetown College and major in Finance looking to become a Certified Financial Planner. I will be also be playing on the Men's Golf team.

Accomplishments: Freshman All-State Choir; All-Conference Boy's Golf 2017 & 2018; Winner Gene Hilen Cup 2018; Qualified for Boy's State Golf Tournament

Extracurriculars: Beta Club; 4 year letterman FCHS Boy's Golf team; 2-time co-captain, Boy's Golf; 3 year member FCHS baseball team; 2 year letterman.

Favorite quote: "You're gonna love that shot!" - FCHS Golf Coach Kevin Hall following every shot.

Favorite memory: Selling pool passes to incoming Freshmen

Advice to future generations: Wash your hands, don't eat a bat and we will get through this together.

Parents' names: Mark & Marty Hulette

