School: Franklin County High School
Future plans: Amani plans to attend Kentucky State University and major in criminal justice as well as attend Paul Mitchell to get a cosmetology license.
Accomplishments: Imani has received a Full Ride Scholarship from Paul Mitchelle.
Extracurriculars: Imani was active in many clubs and organizations while at Franklin County High School including but not limited to FFA, Jrtc Youth coalition, Advisory council, and many more. Her favorite sport was archery and she enjoyed competing an extemporaneous speeches.
Favorite quote: "Smooth Seas Don't Make A Skilled Sailor"
Favorite memory: Imani's favorite memory is everything she participated in with FFA. "My favorite memory is the tractor pulls rodeos and the tractor day."
Advice to future generations: If I had to give advice to anyone disasters aren't permanent and you can come back from anything. When life gets rough dust off your shoulders, stand up, and keep going. You can make it through anything no matter how bad it may seem.
Parents' names: Hannah Young Claudie Williams
