School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Jacob will attend Georgetown College in the Fall where he will play football for the Tigers and major in Business Administration. He plans to pursue a Double Masters Degree in Business Administration and Occupational Safety and Health at Murray State University following his undergraduate studies at Georgetown.

Accomplishments: Captain of Football Team, Flyer Award Recipient, Beta Club, Cum Laude, 4 Year Honorable Mention Academic All-State (Football),

Extracurriculars: Franklin County Football 4 years, Wrestling 4 years, Track 1 year, Year Book. Jacob has worked the past three summers at Inside Out Design

Favorite quote: If it were easy, everyone would do it.

Favorite memory: Hanging 50 (in the first half) of the game my Senior year vs. TWSFT

Parents' names: Leroy/Jennifer Brock Tiffany/James Durham

