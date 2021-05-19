Jessica Broyles

School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Accepted to Midway College for Nursing.

Advice to future generations: I am so proud of you and your accomplishments! Love, Mamaw Lisa

Parents' names: Kristi Callis and Jason Broyles

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription