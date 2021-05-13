School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Will attend Spalding University majoring in Health Service with a plan to earn a Occupational Therapy Degree. Jordan will also be playing on Spalding's Golf Team.

Accomplishments: Jordan was awarded over $25,000 yearly Merit Scholarship to attend Spalding University. Also, for the 3 year in a row, Jordan's National French Test Scores were ranks high in the state and the nation. She challenged herself each school year with AP classes and carried a 3.8 or better GPA.

Extracurriculars: She participated in numerous clubs and school activities. Member of Y-Club, Beta Club, French Club, and Key Club. She loved attending conventions and taking an active part in representing FCHS.

Favorite memory: Jordan shot a career low school tournament round score of 76 in the 2020 golf season. One of the lowest scores the team has had in over 7 years.

Parents' names: Jesse and Leitha Harris

