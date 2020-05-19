Julianna Brough

School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: She will attend BCTC this fall, upon that graduation, she will transfer to the University of Kentucky to work towards degree in Agriculture Economics

Accomplishments: Julianna is a four-year member of the FFA and holds the office of reporter. A member of the Beta Club and National Honor Society

Extracurriculars: She began as a floral design co-op in December and continues to work with the Facilities Management team at the Capitol and Governor’s Mansion.

Parents' names: Judy and Sam Brough

