School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Attend EKU in the fall to become an EMT.

Extracurriculars: 5 years Lady Flyers Basketball 2 years FCHS track

Favorite memory: Going to play in the state games at Rupp.

Advice to future generations: Be yourself and stay true to yourself.

Parents' names: Dawson and Cristy Newton

