School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Beginning her RN to BSN degree at Midway University this fall with hopes to specialize in Trauma or Obstetrics and future plans to further her education with a Midwifery degree.

Extracurriculars: HOSA FFA 3 year volunteer member of the FCHS Football Team with Senior season serving as the Student Team Photographer.

Favorite quote: Joshua 1:9 Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”

Favorite memory: FCHS Football Friday Nights with the Mom Squad FCHS Baseball games with the Trailer Park Gang Obtaining CNA degree the 2018-2019 school year

Advice to future generations: Always stay humble, take pride in your school and your community. Try to never take a moment for granted four years will go by quickly.

Parents' names: Christina Lilly

