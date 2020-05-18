School: Franklin County High School
Future plans: Beginning her RN to BSN degree at Midway University this fall with hopes to specialize in Trauma or Obstetrics and future plans to further her education with a Midwifery degree.
Extracurriculars: HOSA FFA 3 year volunteer member of the FCHS Football Team with Senior season serving as the Student Team Photographer.
Favorite quote: Joshua 1:9 Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”
Favorite memory: FCHS Football Friday Nights with the Mom Squad FCHS Baseball games with the Trailer Park Gang Obtaining CNA degree the 2018-2019 school year
Advice to future generations: Always stay humble, take pride in your school and your community. Try to never take a moment for granted four years will go by quickly.
Parents' names: Christina Lilly
