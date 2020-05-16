School: FCHS

Future plans: Undecided but already in the workforce learning multiple trades

Extracurriculars: Member of the Franklin County Basketball team for four years and the Baseball team for three years. Member of the student council, Beta Club and Deca.

Parents' names: Kristy and Derrick King

