Laken Ellis

School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Attending the University of Kentucky and studying psychology with the hopes of receiving a Masters degree and becoming a pediatric psychologist.

Accomplishments: Accepted into Lewis Honors College at UK, selected for Psychology Scholars at UK, received full tuition at UK through the Presidential Award, named Distinguished Young Woman of Frankfort and awarded $2450 in scholarships, selected as a National Beta Club Scholarship recipient, and selected for Governor’s Scholars Program.

Extracurriculars: Co-op student at CLS Screen Printing, Track and Field, President of Student Council, Service Chair of Beta Club, National Honor Society, Girl Scouts, counselor at Camp Judy Layne, member of Monterey Baptist Church.

Favorite quote: “We didn’t realize we were making memories. We just knew we were having fun” -A.A Milne

Favorite memory: Spending the last few minutes of prom in a circle with some of my closest friends singing songs at the top of our lungs and dancing until our feet hurt. It felt like the perfect ending for my high school years.

Advice to future generations: Get involved! Try out new things, meet new groups of people, get to know your teachers, etc! The easiest way to make new friends and learn new things is by involving yourself in activities and clubs that you have never done before.

Parents' names: Paul and Jo Carole Ellis

