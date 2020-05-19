School: Franklin County High School
Future plans: Attending Georgetown College to pursue a degree in Business Administration.
Accomplishments: Received 1st place in the KY DECA Regional Competition, Received 2nd place in the KY DECA State Competition, Summa Cum Laude GPA 4.0 and Up Award Recipient, DECA Student of the Year Award Recipient, Personal Finance Student of the Year Award Recipient, Georgetown College Legacy and Legends Scholarship Recipient, Independence Bank Board Scholarship Recipient, Federal Pell Grant Recipient, Kentucky Tuition Grant Recipient, East Frankfort Kiwanis Scholarship Recipient, Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship Recipient, and the Kentucky CAP Grant Recipient.
Extracurriculars: Varsity lettered as a 2 year member of the FCHS Lady Flyer Softball Team, 3 year FCHS Flyer Football Team Manager, Key Club Vice President, DECA Vice President of Hospitality, Youth Coalition Treasurer, FCHS Youth Service Center Advisory Council Student Representative, Beta Club Member, National Honors Society Member, National Society of High School Scholars member, North Frankfort Baptist Church Member, Prodigy Vineyards & Winery Co-op Employee.
Favorite quote: It is well with my soul!
Favorite memory: Spending these last 3 years with my absolute best friends and making unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime! (I say 3 years because I attended my freshman year in Lexington)
Advice to future generations: Never give up on your dreams and your goals. Never let anyone tell you that you are unworthy or not enough, because you are enough! The only one who can truly judge you is god, and if you live your life through him instead of others, then you will without a doubt accomplish all you set out to! And strive to live a stress free and regret-less life, because we don’t need them wrinkles lol! Just live your best life and every single day to the fullest! All of your hard work will pay off!!
Parents' names: Donna Walters and Shay Vanwinkle
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.