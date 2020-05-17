Lewis, Jacob

School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Jacob will be attending Western Kentucky University and is undecided on a major.

Accomplishments: Switzer Ruritan Buddy Lewis Memorial Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Jacob is a 5 year member of the baseball team, a 4 year member of the basketball team, and a member of FFA.

Favorite quote: Here for a good time, not a long time...

Favorite memory: Hanging out with friends at the field house.

Advice to future generations: Stay calm, cool and collected.

Parents' names: Charlie and Melinda Lewis

