Macey Tincher

School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Attending Bluegrass Community Technical College for an Associate’s degree then continuing to the University of Kentucky for a Bachelor’s degree.

Extracurriculars: Co-Op at Commonwealth Credit Union. Member of DECA. 1st place at DECA Regional competition. 16 year student at Capital City Dance Studio.

Favorite quote: “You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated.” Maya Angelou

Favorite memory: When my favorite person, Nick Boswell asked me to prom and French class taught by the legendary Terry Johnson.

Advice to future generations: Enjoy every minute of your senior year because you never know when it will end abruptly.

Parents' names: Beth Tincher and Scott Tincher

