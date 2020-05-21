Macey Tincher

School: Franklin County High School
Future plans: Attending Bluegrass Community Technical College for an Associate’s degree then continuing to the University of Kentucky for a Bachelor’s degree.
Extracurriculars: Co-Op at Commonwealth Credit Union. Member of DECA. 1st place at DECA Regional competition. 16 year student at Capital City Dance Studio.
Favorite quote: “You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated.” Maya Angelou
Favorite memory: When my favorite person, Nick Boswell asked me to prom and French class taught by the legendary Terry Johnson.
Advice to future generations: Enjoy every minute of your senior year because you never know when it will end abruptly.
Parents' names: Beth Tincher and Scott Tincher
