Mackenzie Paul

School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Attend BCTC to pursue Nursing Degree

Extracurriculars: BETA, National Honor Society, Football Manager, Basketball Manager, Assistant at Capital City Dance, FCHS Archery Team, CNA Certification, FCHS 2019 Football Homecoming Queen.

Parents' names: Jay & Susie Paul

