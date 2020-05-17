Mathers III, Mark

School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: After taking a year off, Mark will pursue a degree in electrical engineering.

Accomplishments: Honor Band multiple years, many awards from ensembles, I was drumline captain my senior year, composed cadences that were adopted by the FCHS band and one was played as they marched at Walt Disney World.

Extracurriculars: Jazz Band, Pep Band, Concert Band, Symphonic Band, Pitt Band, Community Band, played with the KSU Jazz Band

Favorite quote: "I see now that the circumstances of one's birth are irrelevant, it is what you do with the gift of life that determines who you are" -Mewtwo

Favorite memory: When the cadence I composed was played by my band while we were marching in a parade at Walt Disney World.

Advice to future generations: You don't need a lot of friends, just a few really close ones. Also, make sure you shower daily and wash behind your ears.

Parents' names: Mark and Amber Mathers II

