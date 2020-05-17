Mauer, Ben

School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Attend Northern Kentucky University majoring in Psychology with a minor in Jazz Performance.

Accomplishments: NKU Excellence Scholarship

Extracurriculars: All State Jazz Band, District Honor Band, BETA Club, 2019-2020 Drum Major, Central Kentucky youth orchestra, Jazz All Stars of Central Kentucky.

Advice to future generations: Don’t be afraid to get involved.

Parents' names: Tracie & Dan Mauer

