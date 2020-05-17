Mika, Gracie

School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Gracie will be attending Western Kentucky University where she will pursue a degree in Horticulture.

Extracurriculars: Gracie is a member of the FFA, 6 year member of the softball team and 4 year member of the swim team.

Favorite memory: I will never forget our senior parade on what was supposed to be our prom day.

Advice to future generations: Always Be Kind.

Parents' names: Steve and Mary Beth Mika

