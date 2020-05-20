School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Georgetown College majoring in Elementary Education and member of the Cross Country and Track & Field Team

Accomplishments: FFA Senior Parliament Team Capital City Regional Star Farmer Chapter Star in Agribusiness UK Rising Scholars Award Youth Salute Georgetown College Scholarship award Georgetown College Legends & Legacy Scholarship

Extracurriculars: National Honor Society FFA Beta Club Varsity Cross Country/Track Capital City Dance Studio Franklin County Junior Fair Board

Favorite memory: Driving my Tractor to school for FFA Tractor Day

Advice to future generations: Get involved as much as you can and remember that one kind word can change someone's day

Parents' names: Brian & Sandy Stigers

