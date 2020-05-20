School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Getting my plumbing license and working full time for Whitehead Hancock

Accomplishments: Most State Placements in Wrestling in FCHS History

Extracurriculars: Wrestling Cross Country Football

Favorite memory: Winning the Highschool State Semifinals

Advice to future generations: Participate in every school event because these are the greatest times you'll remember

Parents' names: John & Julia Lawrence

