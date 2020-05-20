School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Nick plans to pursue a future in working his way to become an electrician. He will still be Assistant Manager for the FCHS Flyers. This summer he will foster kittens for the Franklin County Humane Society.

Accomplishments: With the help from teachers and classmates I had the BEST Senior year. I tried lots of new things. And I learned I can do anything I want.

Extracurriculars: Assistant Manager for the Flyer Football 🏈 Team Assistant Manager for Flyer Wrestling Team Helping Hands Community

Favorite quote: “What happens in the field house stays in the field house”

Favorite memory: Beating Louisville Central at their field. Being with all of my football family. I love my friends and going with Paige on Homecoming Court. Macey is taking me to prom. Riding with KayLee in her car.

Advice to future generations: Wash your hands really good.

Parents' names: Jayme Boswell

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription