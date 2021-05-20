Owen Powell

School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Owen will attend Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, where he will play soccer and major in computer engineering.

Accomplishments: 2020 Governor's Scholar Rose-Hulman Merit Scholar Rose-Hulman Laptop Award

Extracurriculars: FCHS Soccer (5 years), FCHS Football (2 years), FCHS Band (1 year), Beta Club, French Club, National Honor Society, Sophomore and Junior Class vice President, Youth Salute

Favorite quote: I don't wish I was Beyonce, Beyonce wishes she was me

Favorite memory: When the FCHS soccer team beat Woodford County my freshman year

Parents' names: Jason and Caroline Powell

