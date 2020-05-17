School: Franklin County High School
Future plans: Zoey plans to attend Bellarmine University in the fall, though she is currently undecided in what her major will be.
Accomplishments: Miss FCHS 2019 Cowan Creek Mountain Music School Scholarship Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival 2017 first place Youth Salute Participant Future Bellarmine University attendee
Extracurriculars: Pep Club President Guitar Club President FCA Worship Coordinator Beta Club member DECA member
Favorite quote: Isaiah 6:8 “Here I am. Send me!”
Favorite memory: My favorite memory at FCHS was definitely winning the pageant last year. I never imagined myself as Miss FCHS and it was a very humbling and memorable event.
Advice to future generations: Take Community Hands. Whether you think you’ll like it or not, you should try it out. Trust me. Cherish every moment at FC. You never know when you could be taking your last steps through the gym doors.
Parents' names: Dana Parker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.