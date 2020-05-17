School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Zoey plans to attend Bellarmine University in the fall, though she is currently undecided in what her major will be.

Accomplishments: Miss FCHS 2019 Cowan Creek Mountain Music School Scholarship Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival 2017 first place Youth Salute Participant Future Bellarmine University attendee

Extracurriculars: Pep Club President Guitar Club President FCA Worship Coordinator Beta Club member DECA member

Favorite quote: Isaiah 6:8 “Here I am. Send me!”

Favorite memory: My favorite memory at FCHS was definitely winning the pageant last year. I never imagined myself as Miss FCHS and it was a very humbling and memorable event.

Advice to future generations: Take Community Hands. Whether you think you’ll like it or not, you should try it out. Trust me. Cherish every moment at FC. You never know when you could be taking your last steps through the gym doors.

Parents' names: Dana Parker

