Penn, Jaeden

Future plans: Jaeden plans to complete EMT training courses and join the Franklin County Fire Department.

Extracurriculars: Jaeden participated in DECA, Co-op and was a member of the FCHS baseball team for 4 years.

Favorite memory: “I will always remember spending time with my friends, supporting my teammates on the baseball field and being in the student section for every game my senior year. “

Advice to future generations: Don’t take anything for granted! It can all be taken away before you know it.

Parents' names: Jason & Tara Penn

