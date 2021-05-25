School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Riley will be attending Georgetown College, majoring in Psychology and Animal Behavior.

Accomplishments: Riley was a Majorette at FCHS and has been selected to start and coach a Majorette Squad at Georgetown College

Extracurriculars: Riley played the flute and bass guitar for the FCHS band. She served as Captain of the Majorette Squad her Senior year. In 2020, Riley participated in competition twirling winning several gold metals and first place finishes. She was a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society and ranked in the top 20 in the nation on the 2020 National French Exam.

Parents' names: Daniel and Dawn Welch

