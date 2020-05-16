School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Attending BCTC/UK

Extracurriculars: Lettered in two sports 4 year member of the Flyer Football Team. Selected for both the All-County and All-District Team for Offensive Line at Center. 4 Year member of the Flyer Baseball Team as a pitcher and first baseman.

Favorite memory: During Senior Year, the Flyer Football Team going undefeated in regular season, and the District Champs.

Advice to future generations: Love Your Momma

Parents' names: Keith and Kristen Roberts

