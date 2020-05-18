School: Franklin County High School
Future plans: Shelby will attend Bellarmine University to study Biology then go on to complete her Doctorate of Physical Therapy
Accomplishments: Shelby graduated with 33 college credits while maintaining all A’s and B’s. She was a recipient of the Bellarmine Distinguished Scholars Award along with multiple scholarships. She was also accepted into the Bellarmine University LEAP -Launch to PT, Early Assurance Program
Extracurriculars: Shelby played for the FCHS Lady Flyer Softball team for 4 years. Shelby learned so much through her Internship at Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Cardiac Rehab. Shelby was an active member of BETA Club, HOSA, Pep Club and the Environmental Club.
Advice to future generations: Never let the doubt of others keep you from achieving your dreams. Stay focused and reach for the stars!
Parents' names: Danny & Jennifer Rhoades
