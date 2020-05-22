Taryn Ritchie

School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Will be attending Eastern Kentucky University Honors Program majoring in Occupational Science and Psychology and plans to pursue a Doctorate in Occupational Therapy.

Accomplishments: Graduated Summa Cum Laude with a GPA of 4.24. She has been accepted into the Eastern Kentucky University Honors Program and awarded the Premier Scholarship and the Honors Scholarship. She is a Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program Alumni and a Kentucky Ambassador. She also was chosen to participate in the KY Youth Salute and was named WestBanco Student of the Week. Her senior year she earned numerous academic awards including Dual Credit English, Calculus 1, Forensic Science, and the Adam Hyatt Senior Social Studies Award.

Extracurriculars: She is the Secretary of the Senior Class and President of the Y-Club. She is also a member of the National Beta Club, National Honor Society, Student Council, Spanish Club, Youth Coalition, and served as Usherette for the Class of 2019. During her senior year she volunteered at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center in the Occupational Therapy Department. For several years she danced on the Champions Elite All-Stars dance team. She is an active member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church.

Favorite memory: Being on the Homecoming Court, decorating for dances late at night, and spending time with the Hyatt family.

Advice to future generations: Be involved in as many activities as possible and never take your time for granted.

Parents' names: Keith and Louise Ritchie

