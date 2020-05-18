Victoria Bemis

School: FCHS

Future plans: Attend BCTC then transfer to UK for a degree in Zoology.

Extracurriculars: French Club

Favorite memory: Hanging out with my friends

Advice to future generations: Take advantage of being a kid.

Parents' names: David and Kim Bemis

