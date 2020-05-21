Whitney Moreland

School: Franklin County High School

Future plans: Study Criminal Justice at EKU

Accomplishments: EKU Alumni Scholarship, Magna Cum Laude

Extracurriculars: Beta club, Dance Team, Cross Country, Capital City Dance Studio

Favorite quote: You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think - Christopher Robin

Favorite memory: Time spent on the dance team

Advice to future generations: Enjoy high school while you can, it will be over before you know it

Parents' names: Melissa Brown and Tom Moreland

