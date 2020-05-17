Lamb, Ryan

School: The Frankfort Christian Academy
Future plans: Ryan will attend Eastern Kentucky University in the fall and major in Emergency Medical Care / Paramedic Science.
Accomplishments: Valedictorian, President National Honor Society, Beta Club, DAR Good Citizen Award for Franklin Co., EKU Pioneer Scholarship, and EKU Alumni Scholarship.
Extracurriculars: Track and Field 4 years. Captain for 2 years.
Favorite quote: By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail. - Benjamin Franklin
Favorite memory: Junior year prom in Louisville aboard the Mary M. Miller riverboat.
Advice to future generations: Enjoy high school while it lasts because it goes by fast.
Parents' names: Bryan and Stacy Lamb
