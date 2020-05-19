School: Western Hills High School

Future plans: Wants to join the military.

Accomplishments: Term 4 :A-B Honor Roll,4 years of AFJROTC

Extracurriculars: Was in Archery for 1 year

Favorite quote: I don't know......lol

Favorite memory: Aggravating my teachers.... Just ask Ms. G...

Advice to future generations: Don't let a teacher tell you that you're a waist of space,because you're not!!!

Parents' names: Russ and Joy Whisman

