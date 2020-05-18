School: Western Hills Highschool
Future plans: Georgetown College majoring in Nursing Career Plans- Neonatal Nursing
Accomplishments: Legacy n Legends Scholarship- Georgetown Helping Hands Scholarship- Bridgeport Christian Church
Extracurriculars: WHHS Marching Band Beta Vice President National Honor Society Young Democrats
Favorite quote: I faced it all. I stood Tall. I Did it all my way!
Favorite memory: Anything and everything Wallace and Band! Wallace’s Home for wayward Kids
Advice to future generations: Always look at each day as it is your last day, for me it was, Do not take your Senior year for granted, some of us never got ours.
Parents' names: Amy and Daniel Kovacs. Jason and Lesley Sadler
