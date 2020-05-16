School: Western Hills High School

Future plans: Attending Transylvania University

Accomplishments: 4.10 GPA National Honor Society BETA Club Spanish Honorary Society President, Spectrum Equality Club New Horizons Merit Scholarship Presidential Scholars Merit Scholarship Transylvania Fine Arts Choral Scholarship Morrison Merit Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Advanced chorus Spectrum Equality Club Art Club P.S.P.L. Anime Club

Favorite quote: "Worry casts a big shadow on something small"

Favorite memory: performing at the Morehead State University 2019 choir

Advice to future generations: This too, high school, shall pass.

Parents' names: Thomas Adams, Mitzi Blankenship

