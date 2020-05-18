School: Western Hills High School

Future plans: Alexys will be attending Army Basic Training and AIT to become a 68 Whiskey Combat Medic. After Basic and AIT, Alexys will be attending UK School of Nursing.

Accomplishments: Graduated with Highest Honors AFJROTC Distingued Graduate for two years at Ohio Valley Leadership School Western Hills Beta Club President National Honor Society Service Chair AFJROTC Corps Commander KMEA Allstate Choir Participant French Honor Society

Extracurriculars: Western Hills Varsity Swim Team Advanced Choir Chamber Choir AFJROTC Drill Team AFJROTC Raider Team

Favorite quote: "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid ; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go." Joshua 1:9

Favorite memory: My favorite memory from Western Hills is the environment of the school. The teachers and staff teach and care for all of the students, and it is easy to make a connection with them because of the effort they give to ensure we receive the best education possible. I will miss all of my teachers at Western Hills because even when classes became strenuous, they encouraged us to tackle them with resiliency.

Advice to future generations: Please remember to challenge yourself to take difficult classes and strive to not have a "mediocre" mindset when you face new challenges. Mediocrity doesn't make people notice you, but challenging yourself and learning from the possible failures prepares you more for life after high school.

Parents' names: David and Angela Billings

