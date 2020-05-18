School: Western Hills High School

Future plans: Amelia will attend Western Kentucky University to major in Business with a double minor in a Film & Journalism.

Accomplishments: Beta Club, National Honor Society DECA, French Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta GSE Recipient GSP Participant

Extracurriculars: Varsity Volleyball - 4 years House of Representatives Page - 2 years

Parents' names: Tim & Aimee Wilson

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription