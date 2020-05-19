School: Western Hills High School
Future plans: Attend the University of Louisville and major in psychology and neuroscience on a pre-medical track
Accomplishments: -University of Louisville Grawemeyer Scholar, 2020 -Gatton Academy Community Scholar, 2020 -Western Hills High School Honor Roll -Western Kentucky University’s President’s List, 2018-2020 -Published Co-author in Summary Of: Microbacterium Phages Clancy (EA1) & LilyLou (EK1); Arthrobacter Phage JEGGS (AM); Gordonia Phage Tangerine (DE1); and Mycobacterium Phages Mahavrat (F1), GroupThink (A3) & WideWale (A2).
Extracurriculars: -Academic Team (2016-2018) -Western Hills High School Band (2016-2018) -KYYMCA Club (2016-2020) -BETA Club (2017-2020) -Research in the Department of Psychology at Western Kentucky University with Dr. Pitt Derryberry
Favorite quote: Human knowledge is never contained in one person. It grows from the relationships we create between each other and the world, and still it is never complete. —Dr. Paul Kalanithi, When Breath Becomes Air
Favorite memory: In the summer between my junior and senior year, I was able to study abroad in England for three weeks and learn about English literature. I enjoyed exploring London with my friends and visiting various sites associated with the authors we were learning about. My favorite stop of the trip was the Warner Bros. Studio where we toured the Harry Potter sets.
Advice to future generations: Make sure you work hard in everything you do. As long as you do your best, no one can take that away from you. Savor every moment you have and make sure you spend time with the people you really care about.
Parents' names: Tim and Alison Simpson
