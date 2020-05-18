School: Western Hills Hihh School

Future plans: Considering options

Extracurriculars: Child Care At Church

Favorite quote: Does it look like I care.

Favorite memory: Going to disney with the grc marching band my freshman year.

Advice to future generations: Keep your head up and dont let anyone try and knock you down.

Parents' names: Larry & Joyce Smith (GRANDPARENTS), Wendy Sorrell ( Mother)

