April Haddock

School: Western hills high school

Future plans: April plans to attend Georgetown college in the fall and majoring in agriculture

Extracurriculars: She loves soccer so hoping she gets on the soccer team at Georgetown university

Favorite quote: She new that she could so she did it.

Favorite memory: My favorite memories of my child was watching her grow up getting her first tooth taking her first steps and having tears of joy on that very first day of kindergarten then now the most important days of her life watched her grow into a responsible young woman

Advice to future generations: Stay strong work hard follow your dreams and have faith and never give up keep on trying.

Parents' names: Jennifer walker and step father larry Walker.

