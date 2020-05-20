Ashley Peal

School: Western Hills

Future plans: Ashley will attend the University of Kentucky in the fall and plans to major in Economics.

Accomplishments: Ashley received the Provost Scholarship from the University of Kentucky. She also was recognized as a Capstone Scholar.

Extracurriculars: While at Western Hills, Ashley was a Varsity Soccer Captain and a student representative for her class. She was involved in the following clubs: BETA club, National Honors Society, DECA, Spanish Honor Society, and Mu Alpha Theta.

Favorite quote: The Journey is the Reward

Parents' names: Chip and Lori Peal

