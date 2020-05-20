Ashley Peal

School: Western Hills
Future plans: Ashley will attend the University of Kentucky in the fall and plans to major in Economics.
Accomplishments: Ashley received the Provost Scholarship from the University of Kentucky. She also was recognized as a Capstone Scholar.
Extracurriculars: While at Western Hills, Ashley was a Varsity Soccer Captain and a student representative for her class. She was involved in the following clubs: BETA club, National Honors Society, DECA, Spanish Honor Society, and Mu Alpha Theta.
Favorite quote: The Journey is the Reward
Parents' names: Chip and Lori Peal
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.