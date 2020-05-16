School: Western Hills High School

Future plans: She will be attending Georgetown College and pursing a major in Pre-Vet.

Accomplishments: Legacy and Legends Full Tuition Scholarship

Extracurriculars: FFA, French Club, Book Club, WHHS Band

Favorite quote: “Always remember you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, and loved more than you know.” - Winnie the Pooh

Favorite memory: Going to FFA National Convention in Indianapolis because it was an experience unlike any other.

Advice to future generations: Cherish your high school experiences because they are memories that you will want to remember for the rest of your life.

Parents' names: Heather Floyd

