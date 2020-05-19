School: Western Hills High School

Future plans: He plans to attend Kentucky State University this Fall to pursue a degree in Civil Engineering.

Accomplishments: 4.07 GPA John Henry Jackson Distinguished Achiever Award Highest Honors Outstanding Pre-Engineering Student of the Year by FCCTC Captain of Football Team Academic All State Senior Class Award for Football 2 x Offensive Linemen Award Teddy Jennings Award 110% Award - Wrestling Junior Class Award for Football 2 x State Qualifier Wrestling

Extracurriculars: Beta Club FCA Club

Favorite quote: "Courage is being scared to death but saddling up anyway." - John Wayne

Favorite memory: Qualifying for State Wrestling Tournament my Junior and Senior year.

Advice to future generations: If you work hard, study hard, and give it your all, good things will happen in life.

Parents' names: David and Hope Purvis

