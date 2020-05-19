School: Western Hills High School
Future plans: He plans to attend Kentucky State University this Fall to pursue a degree in Civil Engineering.
Accomplishments: 4.07 GPA John Henry Jackson Distinguished Achiever Award Highest Honors Outstanding Pre-Engineering Student of the Year by FCCTC Captain of Football Team Academic All State Senior Class Award for Football 2 x Offensive Linemen Award Teddy Jennings Award 110% Award - Wrestling Junior Class Award for Football 2 x State Qualifier Wrestling
Extracurriculars: Beta Club FCA Club
Favorite quote: "Courage is being scared to death but saddling up anyway." - John Wayne
Favorite memory: Qualifying for State Wrestling Tournament my Junior and Senior year.
Advice to future generations: If you work hard, study hard, and give it your all, good things will happen in life.
Parents' names: David and Hope Purvis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.