School: Western Hills High School

Future plans: Chance plans to continue his career in Public Health & Structural Pest Control.

Accomplishments: He is a certified technician with the Ky Department of Agriculture with the National Pest Management Association.

Extracurriculars: FFA

Advice to future generations: Always remember what your dad says to you every morning. “ Do your very best.”

Parents' names: Chris and Evelyn Burrell

