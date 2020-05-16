School: Western Hills High School

Future plans: Attend Western Kentucky University in the fall.

Accomplishments: Awarded the Casey Sparrow Memorial Scholarhip.

Extracurriculars: Played soccer 4 years and was co-team captain, swim team 4 years and played football 2 years. He was a member of DECA

Favorite quote: From Mr. Casey Sparrow, “I got this”!

Favorite memory: Playing soccer and football against Franklin County.

Advice to future generations: Go to everything you can and make the best of it.

Parents' names: Wesley and Jennifer Clark

