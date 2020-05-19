School: Western Hills High School

Future plans: He plans to attend Kentucky State University to study physical education then attend University of Kentucky Medical School to study Sports Medicine

Accomplishments: Highest Honors 4.0 GPA Rufus B. Atwood Prestigious Scholarship Award National Emergency Responder Certification Medical Science Award All State Academic 1st Team

Extracurriculars: Beta Club HOSA Club FCA Club 4 years baseball 1 year football

Favorite quote: "It's hard to beat a person who never gives up."

Favorite memory: Hanging out with friends and teammates on the weekends.

Advice to future generations: Stay focused and take the opportunities that are given to you, don't let them go by.

Parents' names: David and Hope Purvis

