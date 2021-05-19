Elizabeth Gardenhire

School: Western Hills High School

Future plans: Attending Transylvania University with plans to double major in Psychology and Anthropology and minor in the Classics. Hoping to attend graduate school for an advanced degree.

Accomplishments: Recipient of Transylvania's Trustee Scholarship and a $4,000 scholarship in Vocal Music.

Extracurriculars: Selected member of Advanced Choir, member of the Academic Team, Beta Club, National Honor Society, Kentucky-United Nations Assembly (KUNA), Young Democrats, and member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.

Favorite quote: "It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye." - Antoine de St. Exupery

Favorite memory: My favorite memory involves the Beta Conventions. It's always nice to hang out with friends.

Advice to future generations: "Stay focused on the goals you have your eyes on, but remember to take care of yourself."

Parents' names: Robert and Ricki Gardenhire

