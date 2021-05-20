Emily Reed

School: Western Hills High School

Future plans: Emily will attend the University of Louisville in the fall, majoring in American Sign Language interpreting.

Accomplishments: Emily received scholarships from U of L and Commonwealth Credit Union. She has been named the VFW of Kentucky Scout of the Year.

Extracurriculars: Emily has been in the band for four years. She has been involved in a many clubs. She has been a member of the swim team, the archery team and the cross country team.

Favorite quote: I’m not throwing away my shot!

Favorite memory: All of the plays and the band trip to New York City.

Parents' names: Natalie Lile and David Reed

