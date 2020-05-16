School: Western Hills High School

Future plans: Attend Eastern Kentucky University Honors College majoring in Child and Family Psychology

Accomplishments: EKU Presidental Scholarship EKU Honors Scholarship

Extracurriculars: National Honor Society WHHS Dance Team Freshman & Senior Vice President BETA FCCLA Key Club Vice President Pep Club KOSA HONORS Powder Puff Western Hills Learning Center Science Club

Favorite quote: God is greater than the highs and the lows!

Favorite memory: Playing powder puff senior year!

Advice to future generations: Always get involved in school activities. You will regret not participating but you will never regret getting involved!

Parents' names: Stephanie Britton and Marshall Flynn

