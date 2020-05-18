School: Western Hills High School

Future plans: Grace is attending BCTC and will then transfer to UK She plans on pursuing a career in nursing and then on to anesthesiology.

Accomplishments: 2019 Distinguished Young Women "Be Your Best Self" award. KHSAA Academic All -State - Tennis.

Extracurriculars: BETA club, French Honors Society, Y Club, President of National Honors Society, DECA, Girls Varsity Tennis.

Favorite quote: "Never tell anyone your plan, show them your results instead."

Parents' names: Jim and Kelly Neal

