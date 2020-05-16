Hanna, Jake

School: Western Hills High School

Future plans: Jake will be attending the University of Kentucky in the fall to pursue a degree in Pre-Med/Biology and minor in Botany.

Extracurriculars: Jake has been a member of the varsity baseball team for four years where he earned Rookie of the Year award during his freshman year and was named to the All District Team his sophomore year. He also participated in FCA and HOSA clubs while at Hills.

Advice to future generations: Don’t take anything for granted.

Parents' names: Cary and Cheryl Hanna

