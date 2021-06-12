School: Western Hills High School

Future plans: To attend Carl Perkins in the fall

Accomplishments: FFA Green Hand, Home Coming court in the 10th grade, finishing senior grade with all A's and Acade jc Achievement Award

Extracurriculars: FFA

Favorite quote: Pretty Woman walking down the street

Favorite memory: Having Miss G helping me when I needed help and hanging out with my friends at school

Advice to future generations: Don't worry about being bullied bc it gets better

Parents' names: Jody and Jessica Kenall

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription